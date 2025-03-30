Morgan (0-1) allowed six runs on six hits and a walk while retiring only two batters to take the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Morgan, who had tossed three scoreless innings of relief across two appearances to start the season, quickly saw his ERA climb to 14.73 with the awful outing. The righty only allowed nine earned runs in 42 innings with Cleveland all of last year as he posted a 1.93 ERA and 0.98 WHIP for the Guardians. Morgan should be able to right the ship, though his ERA may take a while to recover.