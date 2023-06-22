Morgan (3-1) pitched a perfect inning and earned the win Wednesday over the Athletics.

The Guardians spent much of the game behind but finally pulled ahead in the eighth inning after Morgan kept the deficit to one run. The right-hander has been solid lately, allowing two runs, six hits and five walks over his last 11.1 innings while picking up a hold in that span. The 27-year-old reliever has a 1.78 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB through 30.1 innings overall. He's added a save and a hold, but he's unlikely to unseat Emmanuel Clase or Trevor Stephan from the top of the bullpen hierarchy.