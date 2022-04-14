Morgan (1-0) earned the win Wednesday versus the Reds. He allowed a run on one hit and no walks with four strikeouts in three innings.

Triston McKenzie started the game with four scoreless innings, and Morgan was effective in tandem behind the starter. Morgan's lone mistake was a solo home run to Reds outfielder Jake Fraley in the fifth inning. Through five innings this season, the right-hander has given up just one run and two hits while striking out five. He's providing quality innings, which positions him well to be a spot starter if the Guardians have an opening in the rotation for any reason, though Logan Allen and Sam Hentges could also be in contention for fill-in duties.