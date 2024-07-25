Clase earned a save against Detroit on Wednesday, issuing one walk and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Clase entered the contest in the top of the ninth inning and retired the first two batters he faced before walking Colt Keith. The free pass didn't hurt him, however, as the veteran closer then got Matt Vierling to ground out to end the contest. The save was Clase's second in as many days and his 18th consecutive successful opportunity since his last blown save May 19. Overall, Clase's 31 saves on the campaign rank second in the majors.