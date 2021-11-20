site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-harold-ramirez-cast-off-40-man | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Harold Ramirez: Cast off 40-man
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 19, 2021
at
7:50 pm ET 1 min read
Ramirez was designated for assignment on Friday.
While Ramirez was serviceable last season, he's hardly a building block for Cleveland, and they added 11 legitimate prospects to the 40-man roster in corresponding moves. He could be with another organization when spring training arrives.
More News
10/03/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/30/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/27/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/27/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/23/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/23/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 16 min read