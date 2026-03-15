LaViolette (hand) struck out in his lone at-bat and played two innings in left field in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Padres in Cactus League play.

Though LaViolette hasn't been taking part in spring training with the big club, the Guardians opted to bring him aboard for Saturday's game to serve as an extra option in the outfield. A first-round pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, LaViolette didn't see any game action after being selected last summer while he recovered from a cleanup procedure on his left hand, but he appears to be heading into 2026 with a clean bill of health. The 22-year-old outfielder is likely to open the season at Single-A Hill City.