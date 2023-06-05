Karinchak (2-4) earned the win over the Twins on Sunday after tossing a scoreless sixth inning. He allowed a hit and struck out two.

Karinchak was the first name called out of the bullpen after Triston McKenzie's day was done following five dominant frames. He allowed a leadoff single but was able to get through the inning unscathed. The 29-year-old has not allowed a run over his last seven outings and has picked up two holds and a win over that span. For the year, Karinchak owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 36:16 K:BB and has 11 holds over 25.2 innings.