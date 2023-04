Karinchak (0-3) allowed a run on one hit over one inning, taking the loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

Karinchak got the last out of the eighth inning and two more outs in the ninth before giving up a walkoff solo shot to Kerry Carpenter. Prior to Tuesday, Karinchak had a five-inning scoreless streak that made it seem like he'd gotten hit earlier struggles out of the way. He has a 5.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through nine innings, though his 15:3 K:BB is an encouraging mark on an otherwise lackluster line.