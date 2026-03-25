Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: DFA'd by Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians designated Rodriguez for assignment Wednesday.
Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in mid-March and has now been removed from the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old played in 31 regular-season games last year and struggled to a .197/.260/.366 slash line in 77 plate appearances.
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