Allen allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out nine over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Saturday.

Allen failed to make it out of the fifth inning for the third start in a row. He matched his season high with four walks, and the nine strikeouts were also a season high, but they combined to work his pitch count up quickly. Allen has allowed 11 runs over 11.2 innings across his last three starts and now has a 5.67 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 76:35 K:BB through 87.1 innings over 18 starts this year. He's projected to make his next start at Detroit.