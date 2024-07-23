Boyd (elbow) struck out five over four innings while giving up one earned run on four hits and no walks in his rehab start Sunday with Double-A Akron.

After covering three innings in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in his first rehab start during the All-Star break, Boyd bypassed a couple of levels to make his second start in the Eastern League. The veteran southpaw once again impressed Sunday, needing 52 pitches (41 strikes) to get through four frames while inducing eight swinging strikes. Boyd will likely need at least two or three more rehab outings to get fully stretched out for starting duty, but he thus far seems to have had a smooth recovery from his June 2023 Tommy John surgery. Once he completes his rehab assignment and gets activated from the 15-day injured list, Boyd could fill the No. 5 spot in the Cleveland rotation, which has been a bit of a revolving door of late.