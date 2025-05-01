Boyd did not factor into the decision against the Pirates on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings.

Boyd gave up one run in the first and fourth innings, but he faced the minimum number of batters in the the two frames in between and was in line for the win until the Cubs yielded three runs in the fifth. He generated 12 whiffs and 16 first-pitch strikes while tossing 83 pitches (52 strikes), and he has recorded at least five strikeouts in four of six starts this season. He's slated to make his next start at home against the Giants next week.