Boyd (2-2) collected his second win Wednesday against the Dodgers, giving up six runs (three earned) on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four batters across six innings.

Boyd can thank his own throwing error in the fifth inning for taking three earned runs off his final statline. He can also thank the Cubs' hitters for allowing him to collect a win by keeping up with the Dodgers' star-studded offense, which had little trouble creating traffic on the basepaths against the 34-year-old lefty. Despite his subpar outing Wednesday, Boyd still carries a 2.54 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 28.1 innings, and he's lined up to have a favorable matchup during his next start against the Pirates, who own the second-lowest OPS (.639) in the National League.