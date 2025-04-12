Boyd (1-1) took the loss Friday as the Cubs fell 3-0 to the Dodgers, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran lefty was locked in a scoreless pitchers' duel with Yoshinobu Yamamoto through five innings, but a Tommy Edman three-run homer in the sixth accounted for all of the game's scoring and stuck Boyd with his first runs, and first loss, of 2025. He left the mound after 98 pitches (58 strikes), and Boyd's has an impressive beginning to his Cubs tenure, posting a 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB through 17 innings. He'll look for his third straight quality start in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next week in San Diego.