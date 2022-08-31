site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Owen Miller: Resting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Miller isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.
Miller started the last two games and went 2-for-6 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts. Josh Naylor will man first base and bat cleanup.
