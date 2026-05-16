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Guardians' Patrick Bailey: Taking seat Saturday
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Bailey isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
Since Bailey made his team debut Sunday, the Guardians have alternated between starting him and Austin Hedges behind the plate. Saturday will mark the latter's turn to handle catching duties.
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