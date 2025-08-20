Velazquez is hitting .500 with four home runs and a 4:4 K:BB in six games since getting promoted to Double-A Akron on Aug. 11.

Velazquez had been dialed in at High-A Lake County prior to his promotion, as he slashed .336/.417/.598 with seven home runs and a 14.4 percent strikeout rate in his final 31 games for the Captains. The lefty-hitting first baseman/corner outfielder turned 20 in May, so he's young for Double-A but has been the best hitter at the level since arriving there last week.