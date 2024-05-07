Velazquez has started 21 games at first base and zero games at catcher thus far for Single-A Lynchburg.

Velazquez was drafted with the 23rd overall pick last year as a bat-first catcher who might move to first base, and that transition has already taken place before his 19th birthday later this month. The lefty-hitting slugger may indeed offer the requisite offensive impact for first base, as he is slashing .264/.343/.505 with six home runs, a .242 ISO and a 20 percent strikeout rate in 105 plate appearances for the Hillcats as one of the youngest hitters in the Carolina League.