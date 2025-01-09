Kwan agreed to a one-year, $4.175 million contract with the Guardians on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Kwan slashed .292/.368/.425 with 14 homers, 44 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 122 games last season -- good enough to earn himself a $3.4 million salary bump in his first year of arbitration eligibility. While reaching 10 home runs again in 2025 is far from a guarantee for the 27-year-old outfielder, he's still worthy of fantasy attention based on his contact skills.