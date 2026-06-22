Guardians' Stuart Fairchild: Steals base in loss

Fairchild entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter working a walk and stealing a base in a 2-1 loss to the Astros. He finished the game in right field.

Fairchild pinch hit for Steven Kwan against a left-handed reliver in the seventh and stole his second base since joining the Guardians late in May. The right-handed batter started just twice over the last seven contests -- both against southpaws -- and hasn't seen much of an uptick in playing time following the injuries to Chase DeLauter (ribs) and Angel Martinez (foot). Fairchild is likely to start against left-handers and serve as pinch hitter later in games.