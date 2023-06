Herrin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Herrin has made nine appearances at the big-league level this season, striking out 13 battings in 9.2 innings but struggling to a 7.45 ERA. He owns a 3.63 ERA in 17.1 innings at the Triple-A level. James Karinchak was optioned in a corresponding move.