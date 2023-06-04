Freeman went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Twins.
Freeman entered the game after Amed Rosario exited with left knee soreness. Playing time has been sparse for Freeman since his May 6 recall -- this was just the ninth game he's appeared in since that date. He's batting .286 with two doubles, two walks and three runs scored through 30 plate appearances on the year. If Rosario is forced to miss time, some combination of Freeman, Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio would likely compete to fill the void at shortstop.
