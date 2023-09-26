Dion logged a 1.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 43:8 K:BB in 38 innings over his final eight appearances for Double-A Akron.

A deceptive 5-foot-10 lefty with a fastball that sits in the low-90s and will even dip into the upper-80s, Dion is by no means overpowering. However, his changeup and curveball are quality offerings and hitters have a hard time picking up the ball out of his hand, which also allows his fastball to play up. After logging 83 innings at Double-A this year, Dion will likely spend much of 2024 in the Triple-A rotation and may even get a shot in the big-league rotation at some point.