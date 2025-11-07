site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Will Wilson: Booted from 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Wilson was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus and elected free agency Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Wilson made his big-league debut and picked up 91 plate appearances with Cleveland this season. He had only a .511 OPS and will now look for another opportunity around the league.
