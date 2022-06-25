Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Ramirez was called up by Cleveland on Thursday, and he allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out one in two innings during Friday's game against the Red Sox. However, he'll head back to the minors after Tanner Tully was called up Saturday.
