Ramirez (hamstring) was claimed off waivers by Cleveland on Wednesday.
Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Marlins earlier in February, but he'll land a spot on Cleveland's 40-man roster for spring training. The 26-year-old missed most of the 2020 season due to a positive COVID-19 test and a left hamstring strain. It's not yet clear whether he's fully healthy to begin spring training, but he should compete for a role in the outfield with his new club heading into the regular season.
