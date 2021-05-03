Ramirez was recalled from Cleveland's alternate training site and is starting Monday's game against the Royals.

Ramirez will make his season debut in center field and bat sixth during Monday's series opener in Kansas City. The 26-year-old should be available as depth in the outfield going forward, but he could see playing time against left-handed pitchers. Outfielder Daniel Johnson and left-hander Kyle Nelson were sent down as part of a shuffle to make room for Ramirez on the major-league roster.