Boston non-tendered Campbell (elbow) on Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Campbell was sidelined for the second half of the 2024 season due to right elbow inflammation, which played a part in the Red Sox designating the 27-year-old right-hander for assignment Tuesday. He'll now enter free agency, and while he could opt to remain in Boston on a minor-league deal to continue his rehab, Campbell will have the freedom to explore other opportunities. Across 14 outings with Triple-A Worcester in 2024, Campbell posted a 2.20 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 16.1 innings.