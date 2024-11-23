Campbell agreed to a minor-league deal with the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Campbell was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Friday, but just hours later this new deal was announced. He's likely to begin the season working in relief with Triple-A Worcester.
