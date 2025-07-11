Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Quickly back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Campbell had his contract selected Tuesday and made his season debut in the majors one day later. The move likely signifies the return of Hunter Dobbins (elbow), but an official corresponding move has not yet been announced.
