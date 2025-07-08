Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Contract selected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox selected Campbell's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.
Campbell holds a 3.89 ERA and 33:11 K:BB over 39.1 frames this season with Worcester. The 27-year-old will give Boston a fresh bullpen arm.
