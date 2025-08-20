Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
The Red Sox optioned Campbell to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
Campbell made five appearances after being recalled earlier this month, yielding four runs with a 3:1 K:BB over 5.2 innings of work. The Red Sox have not announced a corresponding roster move but will do so prior to their next game Thursday against the Yankees.
