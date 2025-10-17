Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Cleared from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox outrighted Campbell to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Campbell has been torched for 19 runs (18 earned) over 14.1 innings over the last two seasons during his brief time with the Red Sox. He's no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization for the time being.
