The White Sox released Karinchak on Sunday.

Though Karinchak owns a career 3.31 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 174 career appearances in the big leagues, he hasn't surfaced in the majors since 2023 while struggling to return to form following a shoulder injury that kept him out for most of 2024. Karinchak has been able to stay healthy this season after failing to win a spot on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, but a bloated 16.5 percent walk rate over 29.1 innings at Charlotte took much of the shine away from his 2.45 ERA. Since a promotion to the big leagues wasn't imminent, the White Sox elected to cut Karinchak loose and allow him to pursue work elsewhere.