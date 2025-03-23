The Mariners released Hahn on Sunday.
Hahn joined the Mariners on a minor-league deal in late January but won't stick with the organization for the start of the season. He surrendered nine runs in seven spring appearances and last pitched in the majors in 2021.
More News
-
Mariners' Jesse Hahn: Gets NRI pact from Seattle•
-
Mariners' Jesse Hahn: Inks minors deal with Seattle•
-
Dodgers' Jesse Hahn: Receives minors deal from Dodgers•
-
Jesse Hahn: Becomes free agent•
-
Royals' Jesse Hahn: Running out of time for return•
-
Royals' Jesse Hahn: Transferred to 60-day injured list•