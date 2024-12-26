The Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League signed Mermudez to a contract Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Bermudez debuted with the Marlins this past season, allowing six runs over 6.2 innings, before being removed from their 40-man roster. The 29-year-old lefty has mostly been a starter in the minors, although it's not clear what role the Monkeys have planned for him.