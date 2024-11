The Mariners non-tendered Rojas on Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Rojas will enter free agency coming off a 2024 regular season in which he slashed .225/.304/.336 with 10 stolen bases, eight home runs and 31 RBI over 474 plate appearances. The 30-year-old will look to catch on with a team in need of a lefty-hitting infielder.