The Tigers announced Monday that Wilson was hired as a big-league scout, signaling the end of his playing career, Lynn Henning of The Detroit News reports.

Wilson, 37, was out of baseball for all of 2018 but never formally announced his intention to retire. The utility man spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues from 2005 through 2015 that included stints with the Marlins, Nationals, Rays, Diamondbacks, Padres, Mariners, Brewers, Rangers and Tigers.