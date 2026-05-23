Justin Topa: Cut by Twins

The Twins released Topa on Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

The Twins designated Topa for assignment Tuesday, and rather than keeping him in the organization, the team will instead part ways with him entirely now that he's cleared waivers. The 35-year-old righty has struggled considerably this season, posting an 8.05 ERA and 2.00 WHIP across 19 innings with Minnesota. He will likely have to redeem himself on a minor-league contract before another team inserts him into its big-league bullpen.