Pillar (thumb) said Monday in an interview on MLB Network that he wants to continue playing in 2025.

Pillar said back in July that he was "98 percent" sure he was going to retire following the 2024 season, but after taking "some time to reflect," he's now changing his tune and hopes to latch on with a club for 2025. The veteran outfielder also revealed that he underwent left thumb surgery at the beginning of the offseason. Pillar will turn 36 in January and should be healthy for the start of spring training. He slashed .310/.352/.500versus left-handed pitching in 2024 and should have a decent chance to land a job as a reserve or short-side platoon outfielder.