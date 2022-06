Dohy was released by the Phillies on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Dohy made his major-league debut for the Phillies late last season, but he was non-tendered by the club in late November before rejoining the organization on a minor-league deal. However, the southpaw posted a 7.41 ERA and 2.18 WHIP in 17 innings over 19 relief appearances at Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin the season and will now become a free agent.