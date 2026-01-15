Hernandez signed with the Giants on Thursday for $5 million, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Hernandez, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound shortstop from Venezuela, has a legitimate track record of performing in games. At 15, he hit .346 across 104 at-bats against much older competition in the Venezuelan Major League. His hit tool seems like a safe bet, along with 20-plus homer power in time. There are differing reports about Hernandez's foot speed, as Pipeline grades him as plus runner while Baseball America reports Hernandez is a fringe-average runner. Both outlets agree Hernandez should be able to stick at shortstop. He'll likely follow the path of org. mate Josuar Gonzalez last year and head to the Dominican Summer League for his pro debut.