Mariners' Abraham Toro: Not starting Friday
May 13, 2022
Toro isn't starting Friday against the Mets.
Toro is in the midst of a slump in which he's gone 0-for-10 with two strikeouts, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Eugenio Suarez will start at third base while Mike Ford serves as the designated hitter.
