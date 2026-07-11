Mariners' Ace Reese: Lands with Mariners in first round

The Mariners selected Reese with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

A power-over-hit left-handed slugger from Mississippi State, Reese most recently played third base but could slide to the bottom of the defensive spectrum. He measures in at a sturdy 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with a somewhat lumbering gait, but he has a chance to provide enough offensive impact to make up for his poor athleticism and defense. Reese hit 45 homers in 119 games over the past two seasons after transferring from Houston after his freshman season. He logged an .846 OPS with a wood bat last summer in the Cape Cod League and he had an OPS over 1.100 against righties and lefties this spring. There's a chance his aggressive approach gets exposed at the higher levels of the minors, but Reese could be an everyday first baseman/designated hitter in a couple years if his swing decisions are adequate.