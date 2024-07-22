Munoz earned a save Sunday against the Astros after striking out the side in the ninth inning.

Munoz sent down Jake Meyers, Trey Cabbage and Joey Loperfido on strikes to end the ballgame and bring the Mariners back to level with the Astros in the standings. He's now struck out six over his last 3.1 innings and is working on a 7.1 innings scoreless streak. The 25-year-old is up to 16 saves on the season and has been one of the more dominant closers in the game with a 1.37 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB in 39.1 innings.