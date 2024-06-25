Voth (2-2) recorded his seventh hold but also took the loss against the Rays on Monday, allowing three earned runs on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Voth's messy outing actually began in very positive fashion, as he retired the first two hitters he faced to open the eighth inning with the Mariners holding a 3-1 lead. However, Voth would allow the next three hitters he faced to reach safely via a walk, single and ground-rule double, the latter hit driving in the Rays' second run. Andres Munoz would be called in at that point and allowed both inherited runners to score, setting Voth up for the eventual loss. Voth has suffered both his defeats in his last three appearances, but he retains a solid 3.73 ERA and 0.96 WHIP to go along with two victories and eight holds.