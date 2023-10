The Mariners designated O'Keefe for assignment Friday.

O'Keefe was booted off the Mariners' 40-man roster in order to make room for Kaleb Ort (elbow), who was claimed off waivers from Boston on Friday. O'Keefe is just 3-for-22 with two RBI across his major-league career, though his .238/.328/.504 Triple-A slash line from 2023 could get him claimed by another team in need of depth behind the plate.