The Mariners have selected Rodden with the 160th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A likely second baseman who played shortstop at Wichita State, Rodden slashed .371/.474/.701 with 17 home runs and 12 steals in 55 games this spring and also hit .279 with one home run and five steals this summer on the Cape. Rodden hasn't faced great competition in the American Athletic Conference, but he did walk more than he struck out, and there's a chance he will hit enough to make up for his lack of defensive impact.