Woo (4-1) got the win over the Astros on Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

All the significant damage against Woo came off the bat of Yordan Alvarez. He surrendered a solo home run in the fourth, and then Alvarez laced a triple off him in the sixth to bring another run home. Woo only threw 73 pitches, but Sunday was his longest outing since he went six innings June 6. It was also the sixth time in 10 starts this season he hasn't issued a walk. It was an excellent bounce back effort from the 24-year-old after his worst start of the year July 12. Woo will carry a 2.54 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB in 49.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to be against the White Sox over the weekend.