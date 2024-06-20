Woo (3-1) took the loss to the Guardians on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with one strikeout over four innings.

Woo struggled early, allowing an RBI single by Josh Naylor in the first inning and a two-run home run by Steven Kwan in the second. He rebounded with two scoreless innings but was pulled after just 64 pitches with a 3-0 deficit. Considering he hasn't pitched since June 6 with a forearm injury, the Mariners were likely just being cautious with Woo's workload. Woo still owns a sparkling 1.67 ERA and 0.61 WHIP in 37.1 innings, but his current 5.97 K/9 is well below his 9.55 rate last season. He tentatively lines up to face the Rays early next week.